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PFIX: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

50.66 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFIX exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.40 and at a high of 51.05.

Follow Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PFIX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFIX stock price today?

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock is priced at 50.66 today. It trades within 50.40 - 51.05, yesterday's close was 50.87, and trading volume reached 373. The live price chart of PFIX shows these updates.

Does Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock pay dividends?

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF is currently valued at 50.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.03% and USD. View the chart live to track PFIX movements.

How to buy PFIX stock?

You can buy Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF shares at the current price of 50.66. Orders are usually placed near 50.66 or 50.96, while 373 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow PFIX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFIX stock?

Investing in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.37 - 58.01 and current price 50.66. Many compare -1.71% and 22.04% before placing orders at 50.66 or 50.96. Explore the PFIX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the past year was 58.01. Within 41.37 - 58.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) over the year was 41.37. Comparing it with the current 50.66 and 41.37 - 58.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFIX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFIX stock split?

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.87, and -12.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.40 51.05
Year Range
41.37 58.01
Previous Close
50.87
Open
50.78
Bid
50.66
Ask
50.96
Low
50.40
High
51.05
Volume
373
Daily Change
-0.41%
Month Change
-1.71%
6 Months Change
22.04%
Year Change
-12.03%
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