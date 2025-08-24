QuotesSections
PEY: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

20.99 USD 0.10 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PEY exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.94 and at a high of 21.13.

Follow Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PEY News

Daily Range
20.94 21.13
Year Range
18.32 23.22
Previous Close
21.09
Open
21.09
Bid
20.99
Ask
21.29
Low
20.94
High
21.13
Volume
230
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
-1.41%
6 Months Change
-2.28%
Year Change
-4.16%
