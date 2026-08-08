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PBOT: The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF
PBOT exchange rate has changed by 2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.44 and at a high of 31.83.
Follow The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBOT stock price today?
The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF stock is priced at 31.81 today. It trades within 31.44 - 31.83, yesterday's close was 30.97, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of PBOT shows these updates.
Does The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF stock pay dividends?
The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF is currently valued at 31.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.14% and USD. View the chart live to track PBOT movements.
How to buy PBOT stock?
You can buy The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF shares at the current price of 31.81. Orders are usually placed near 31.81 or 32.11, while 17 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow PBOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBOT stock?
Investing in The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.64 - 33.37 and current price 31.81. Many compare 1.14% and 30.10% before placing orders at 31.81 or 32.11. Explore the PBOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF in the past year was 33.37. Within 23.64 - 33.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF (PBOT) over the year was 23.64. Comparing it with the current 31.81 and 23.64 - 33.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBOT stock split?
The 2023 ETF Series Trust - Pictet AI & Automation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.97, and 27.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.97
- Open
- 31.45
- Bid
- 31.81
- Ask
- 32.11
- Low
- 31.44
- High
- 31.83
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 2.71%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.10%
- Year Change
- 27.14%