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PAWZ: ProShares Pet Care ETF
PAWZ exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.69 and at a high of 51.69.
Follow ProShares Pet Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAWZ stock price today?
ProShares Pet Care ETF stock is priced at 51.69 today. It trades within 51.69 - 51.69, yesterday's close was 52.20, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PAWZ shows these updates.
Does ProShares Pet Care ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Pet Care ETF is currently valued at 51.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.35% and USD. View the chart live to track PAWZ movements.
How to buy PAWZ stock?
You can buy ProShares Pet Care ETF shares at the current price of 51.69. Orders are usually placed near 51.69 or 51.99, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PAWZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAWZ stock?
Investing in ProShares Pet Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.02 - 57.34 and current price 51.69. Many compare 1.85% and -8.46% before placing orders at 51.69 or 51.99. Explore the PAWZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Pet Care ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the past year was 57.34. Within 46.02 - 57.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Pet Care ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Pet Care ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) over the year was 46.02. Comparing it with the current 51.69 and 46.02 - 57.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAWZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAWZ stock split?
ProShares Pet Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.20, and -7.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.20
- Open
- 51.69
- Bid
- 51.69
- Ask
- 51.99
- Low
- 51.69
- High
- 51.69
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- 1.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.46%
- Year Change
- -7.35%