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PAUG: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August

46.72 USD 0.14 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.62 and at a high of 46.72.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PAUG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PAUG stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 46.72 today. It trades within 46.62 - 46.72, yesterday's close was 46.58, and trading volume reached 320. The live price chart of PAUG shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 46.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PAUG movements.

How to buy PAUG stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 46.72. Orders are usually placed near 46.72 or 47.02, while 320 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow PAUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PAUG stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 41.92 - 46.73 and current price 46.72. Many compare 1.30% and 7.46% before placing orders at 46.72 or 47.02. Explore the PAUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 46.73. Within 41.92 - 46.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG) over the year was 41.92. Comparing it with the current 46.72 and 41.92 - 46.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PAUG stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.58, and 7.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.62 46.72
Year Range
41.92 46.73
Previous Close
46.58
Open
46.65
Bid
46.72
Ask
47.02
Low
46.62
High
46.72
Volume
320
Daily Change
0.30%
Month Change
1.30%
6 Months Change
7.46%
Year Change
7.55%
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