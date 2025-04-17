Currencies / ORRF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ORRF: Orrstown Financial Services Inc
34.69 USD 0.27 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORRF exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.35 and at a high of 34.98.
Follow Orrstown Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORRF News
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th
- Why Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th
- Why Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Orrstown (ORRF) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- This is Why Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ORRF)
- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orrstown Financial Services stock price target raised to $40 by Raymond James
- Orrstown (ORRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Orrstown Financial Services reports Q2 net income of $19.4 million
- Orrstown earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Orrstown Financial: Maintaining A Hold Rating But Raising The EPS Estimate (NASDAQ:ORRF)
- Orrstown Financial Q1 2025 slides reveal 113% YoY profit growth amid strategic shift
- Orrstown Bank elevates executives in strategic roles
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates outperform rating on Orrstown stock
- Orrstown Financial: Downward Earnings Estimate Due To Uncertain Policies (NASDAQ:ORRF)
Daily Range
34.35 34.98
Year Range
25.57 41.99
- Previous Close
- 34.96
- Open
- 34.95
- Bid
- 34.69
- Ask
- 34.99
- Low
- 34.35
- High
- 34.98
- Volume
- 274
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.02%
- Year Change
- -4.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%