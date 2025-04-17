Valute / ORRF
ORRF: Orrstown Financial Services Inc
35.45 USD 0.30 (0.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORRF ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.34 e ad un massimo di 35.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.34 35.84
Intervallo Annuale
25.57 41.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.75
- Apertura
- 35.74
- Bid
- 35.45
- Ask
- 35.75
- Minimo
- 35.34
- Massimo
- 35.84
- Volume
- 279
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.94%
20 settembre, sabato