QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ORRF
Tornare a Azioni

ORRF: Orrstown Financial Services Inc

35.45 USD 0.30 (0.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ORRF ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.34 e ad un massimo di 35.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ORRF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.34 35.84
Intervallo Annuale
25.57 41.99
Chiusura Precedente
35.75
Apertura
35.74
Bid
35.45
Ask
35.75
Minimo
35.34
Massimo
35.84
Volume
279
Variazione giornaliera
-0.84%
Variazione Mensile
2.66%
Variazione Semestrale
18.56%
Variazione Annuale
-1.94%
20 settembre, sabato