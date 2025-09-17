QuotesSections
Currencies / ORIQW
Back to US Stock Market

ORIQW

0.1700 USD 0.0200 (13.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ORIQW exchange rate has changed by 13.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1330 and at a high of 0.2900.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
Daily Range
0.1330 0.2900
Year Range
0.0851 0.2900
Previous Close
0.1500
Open
0.1330
Bid
0.1700
Ask
0.1730
Low
0.1330
High
0.2900
Volume
42
Daily Change
13.33%
Month Change
30.77%
6 Months Change
30.77%
Year Change
30.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev