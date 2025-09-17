QuotesSections
OPTXW
OPTXW: Syntec Optics Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.1062 USD 0.0166 (18.53%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OPTXW exchange rate has changed by 18.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0950 and at a high of 0.1111.

Follow Syntec Optics Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0950 0.1111
Year Range
0.0303 0.2799
Previous Close
0.0896
Open
0.1000
Bid
0.1062
Ask
0.1092
Low
0.0950
High
0.1111
Volume
39
Daily Change
18.53%
Month Change
63.38%
6 Months Change
111.13%
Year Change
31.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev