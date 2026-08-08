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ONDU: Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF
ONDU exchange rate has changed by 8.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.19 and at a high of 5.77.
Follow Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ONDU stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock is priced at 5.76 today. It trades within 5.19 - 5.77, yesterday's close was 5.32, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of ONDU shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF is currently valued at 5.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -77.77% and USD. View the chart live to track ONDU movements.
How to buy ONDU stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 5.76. Orders are usually placed near 5.76 or 6.06, while 77 and 2.67% show market activity. Follow ONDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ONDU stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.92 - 29.17 and current price 5.76. Many compare 46.19% and -57.65% before placing orders at 5.76 or 6.06. Explore the ONDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF in the past year was 29.17. Within 2.92 - 29.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF (ONDU) over the year was 2.92. Comparing it with the current 5.76 and 2.92 - 29.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ONDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ONDU stock split?
Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.32, and -77.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.32
- Open
- 5.61
- Bid
- 5.76
- Ask
- 6.06
- Low
- 5.19
- High
- 5.77
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 8.27%
- Month Change
- 46.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -57.65%
- Year Change
- -77.77%