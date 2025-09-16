QuotesSections
OFSSH: OFS Capital Corporation - 4.95% Notes due 2028

23.4000 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OFSSH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.4000 and at a high of 23.4000.

Follow OFS Capital Corporation - 4.95% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.4000 23.4000
Year Range
22.0600 23.4500
Previous Close
23.4000
Open
23.4000
Bid
23.4000
Ask
23.4030
Low
23.4000
High
23.4000
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.52%
6 Months Change
2.77%
Year Change
3.68%
