NXGLW
NXGLW: NexGel Inc - Warrant

0.2903 USD 0.0087 (2.91%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXGLW exchange rate has changed by -2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2652 and at a high of 0.2934.

Follow NexGel Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2652 0.2934
Year Range
0.2298 1.3300
Previous Close
0.2990
Open
0.2934
Bid
0.2903
Ask
0.2933
Low
0.2652
High
0.2934
Volume
14
Daily Change
-2.91%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
-27.43%
Year Change
-22.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev