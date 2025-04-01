QuotesSections
NVVEW: Nuvve Holding Corp - Warrant

0.0188 USD 0.0001 (0.53%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVVEW exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0130 and at a high of 0.0188.

Daily Range
0.0130 0.0188
Year Range
0.0069 0.1400
Previous Close
0.0189
Open
0.0130
Bid
0.0188
Ask
0.0218
Low
0.0130
High
0.0188
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.53%
Month Change
-6.47%
6 Months Change
8.67%
Year Change
-34.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev