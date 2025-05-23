QuotesSections
NUSC: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

43.72 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUSC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.41 and at a high of 43.77.

Follow Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
43.41 43.77
Year Range
32.87 46.61
Previous Close
43.78
Open
43.63
Bid
43.72
Ask
44.02
Low
43.41
High
43.77
Volume
129
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
2.48%
6 Months Change
14.39%
Year Change
2.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev