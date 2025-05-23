Currencies / NUSC
NUSC: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
43.72 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUSC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.41 and at a high of 43.77.
Follow Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUSC News
Daily Range
43.41 43.77
Year Range
32.87 46.61
- Previous Close
- 43.78
- Open
- 43.63
- Bid
- 43.72
- Ask
- 44.02
- Low
- 43.41
- High
- 43.77
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.39%
- Year Change
- 2.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev