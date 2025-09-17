QuotesSections
NRSNW
NRSNW: NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd - Warrant

0.4000 USD 0.0200 (5.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NRSNW exchange rate has changed by 5.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4000 and at a high of 0.4000.

Follow NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.4000 0.4000
Year Range
0.1000 0.9600
Previous Close
0.3800
Open
0.4000
Bid
0.4000
Ask
0.4030
Low
0.4000
High
0.4000
Volume
1
Daily Change
5.26%
Month Change
-36.00%
6 Months Change
128.44%
Year Change
185.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev