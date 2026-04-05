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NRO: Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc
NRO exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.96 and at a high of 3.00.
Follow Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRO News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- NRO: Rising Interest Rates Can Threaten NAV Growth (NYSE:NRO)
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
- Payrolls Pacify Stagflation Scare
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NRO stock price today?
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 2.99 today. It trades within 2.96 - 3.00, yesterday's close was 2.96, and trading volume reached 137. The live price chart of NRO shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 2.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.14% and USD. View the chart live to track NRO movements.
How to buy NRO stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 2.99. Orders are usually placed near 2.99 or 3.29, while 137 and 0.67% show market activity. Follow NRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NRO stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 2.74 - 3.23 and current price 2.99. Many compare -1.32% and -2.76% before placing orders at 2.99 or 3.29. Explore the NRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc in the past year was 3.23. Within 2.74 - 3.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc (NRO) over the year was 2.74. Comparing it with the current 2.99 and 2.74 - 3.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NRO stock split?
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.96, and -7.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 2.97
- Bid
- 2.99
- Ask
- 3.29
- Low
- 2.96
- High
- 3.00
- Volume
- 137
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- -1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.76%
- Year Change
- -7.14%