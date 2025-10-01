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NPFD: Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares
NPFD exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.35 and at a high of 18.54.
Follow Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPFD News
- NPFD CEF: Rising Rates May Increase Risk Profile (NYSE:NPFD)
- NPFD: Strong Results But Discount Narrows, Making It A 'Hold' (Downgrade) (NYSE:NPFD)
- 7 High Yield Monthly Payers To Own
- PFF: Biggest Preferred ETF But Not The Best (PFF)
- Consider Preferreds When Seeking High-Yield Income With Less Volatility
- Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 8 High-Yield Preferred Investments
- 11 Monthly Mostly High Yield Payers
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NPFD stock price today?
Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares stock is priced at 18.47 today. It trades within 18.35 - 18.54, yesterday's close was 18.39, and trading volume reached 121. The live price chart of NPFD shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares is currently valued at 18.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.91% and USD. View the chart live to track NPFD movements.
How to buy NPFD stock?
You can buy Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares shares at the current price of 18.47. Orders are usually placed near 18.47 or 18.77, while 121 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow NPFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NPFD stock?
Investing in Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares involves considering the yearly range 17.59 - 20.12 and current price 18.47. Many compare 1.32% and -5.52% before placing orders at 18.47 or 18.77. Explore the NPFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares in the past year was 20.12. Within 17.59 - 20.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares (NPFD) over the year was 17.59. Comparing it with the current 18.47 and 17.59 - 20.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NPFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NPFD stock split?
Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Common Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.39, and -5.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.39
- Open
- 18.35
- Bid
- 18.47
- Ask
- 18.77
- Low
- 18.35
- High
- 18.54
- Volume
- 121
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.52%
- Year Change
- -5.91%