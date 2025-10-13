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NPCT: Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest
NPCT exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.76 and at a high of 9.82.
Follow Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPCT News
- NPCT: High Leverage And Tight Spreads Equal A Clear 'Sell' (NYSE:NPCT)
- NPCT: NAV Continues To Erode Due To Structural Portfolio Flaws (NYSE:NPCT)
- NPCT: Deeper Discount Adds Appeal; Lack Of Distribution Coverage Adds Caution
- NPCT: Still Paying Out More Than It Earns (NYSE:NPCT)
- NPCT: Discount Narrows, Pushing Strong Results But Taking Away Its Appeal (NYSE:NPCT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NPCT stock price today?
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.81 today. It trades within 9.76 - 9.82, yesterday's close was 9.75, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of NPCT shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.67% and USD. View the chart live to track NPCT movements.
How to buy NPCT stock?
You can buy Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.81. Orders are usually placed near 9.81 or 10.11, while 100 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow NPCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NPCT stock?
Investing in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 9.67 - 11.12 and current price 9.81. Many compare 0.00% and -7.80% before placing orders at 9.81 or 10.11. Explore the NPCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 11.12. Within 9.67 - 11.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest (NPCT) over the year was 9.67. Comparing it with the current 9.81 and 9.67 - 11.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NPCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NPCT stock split?
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.75, and -9.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.75
- Open
- 9.79
- Bid
- 9.81
- Ask
- 10.11
- Low
- 9.76
- High
- 9.82
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.80%
- Year Change
- -9.67%