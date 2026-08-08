- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NNOV: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November
NNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.61 and at a high of 31.69.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NNOV stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 31.61 today. It trades within 31.61 - 31.69, yesterday's close was 31.49, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of NNOV shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 31.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.26% and USD. View the chart live to track NNOV movements.
How to buy NNOV stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 31.61. Orders are usually placed near 31.61 or 31.91, while 3 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow NNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NNOV stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 27.26 - 31.69 and current price 31.61. Many compare 1.97% and 10.86% before placing orders at 31.61 or 31.91. Explore the NNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 31.69. Within 27.26 - 31.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November (NNOV) over the year was 27.26. Comparing it with the current 31.61 and 27.26 - 31.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NNOV stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.49, and 11.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.49
- Open
- 31.69
- Bid
- 31.61
- Ask
- 31.91
- Low
- 31.61
- High
- 31.69
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.86%
- Year Change
- 11.26%