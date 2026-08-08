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NMBL: Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF
NMBL exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.15 and at a high of 21.15.
Follow Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMBL stock price today?
Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF stock is priced at 21.15 today. It trades within 21.15 - 21.15, yesterday's close was 20.91, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NMBL shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF is currently valued at 21.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.63% and USD. View the chart live to track NMBL movements.
How to buy NMBL stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 21.15. Orders are usually placed near 21.15 or 21.45, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NMBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMBL stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.06 - 22.10 and current price 21.15. Many compare 2.97% and 4.21% before placing orders at 21.15 or 21.45. Explore the NMBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF in the past year was 22.10. Within 19.06 - 22.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF (NMBL) over the year was 19.06. Comparing it with the current 21.15 and 19.06 - 22.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMBL stock split?
Tidal Trust III - NovaTide Flexible Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.91, and 8.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.91
- Open
- 21.15
- Bid
- 21.15
- Ask
- 21.45
- Low
- 21.15
- High
- 21.15
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.21%
- Year Change
- 8.63%