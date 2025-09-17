QuotesSections
NIOBW: NioCorp Developments Ltd - Warrant

0.9301 USD 0.0401 (4.51%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NIOBW exchange rate has changed by 4.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.8898 and at a high of 0.9776.

Daily Range
0.8898 0.9776
Year Range
0.0750 1.1200
Previous Close
0.8900
Open
0.8898
Bid
0.9301
Ask
0.9331
Low
0.8898
High
0.9776
Volume
100
Daily Change
4.51%
Month Change
0.01%
6 Months Change
304.39%
Year Change
564.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev