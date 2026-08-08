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NEHI: NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF
NEHI exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.00 and at a high of 27.35.
Follow NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEHI stock price today?
NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF stock is priced at 27.15 today. It trades within 27.00 - 27.35, yesterday's close was 26.95, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of NEHI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF is currently valued at 27.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -47.01% and USD. View the chart live to track NEHI movements.
How to buy NEHI stock?
You can buy NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF shares at the current price of 27.15. Orders are usually placed near 27.15 or 27.45, while 103 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow NEHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEHI stock?
Investing in NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.86 - 56.06 and current price 27.15. Many compare 4.14% and -12.70% before placing orders at 27.15 or 27.45. Explore the NEHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF in the past year was 56.06. Within 22.86 - 56.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF (NEHI) over the year was 22.86. Comparing it with the current 27.15 and 22.86 - 56.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEHI stock split?
NEOS Ethereum High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.95, and -47.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.95
- Open
- 27.20
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Low
- 27.00
- High
- 27.35
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 4.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.70%
- Year Change
- -47.01%