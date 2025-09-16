QuotesSections
Currencies / NEE-PU
NEE-PU

25.7200 USD 0.0520 (0.20%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEE-PU exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.5700 and at a high of 25.7200.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.5700 25.7200
Year Range
24.7900 25.8400
Previous Close
25.6680
Open
25.5800
Bid
25.7200
Ask
25.7230
Low
25.5700
High
25.7200
Volume
84
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
2.33%
6 Months Change
2.10%
Year Change
2.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%