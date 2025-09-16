QuotesSections
Currencies / NEE-PS
NEE-PS

47.7400 USD 0.3800 (0.79%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEE-PS exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.6300 and at a high of 48.1150.

Daily Range
47.6300 48.1150
Year Range
43.9600 56.9050
Previous Close
48.1200
Open
48.1000
Bid
47.7400
Ask
47.7430
Low
47.6300
High
48.1150
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.79%
Month Change
-1.08%
6 Months Change
-0.56%
Year Change
-13.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%