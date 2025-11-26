- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NDIA: Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF
NDIA exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.75 and at a high of 28.00.
Follow Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NDIA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NDIA stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF stock is priced at 28.00 today. It trades within 27.75 - 28.00, yesterday's close was 27.77, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of NDIA shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF is currently valued at 28.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.81% and USD. View the chart live to track NDIA movements.
How to buy NDIA stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF shares at the current price of 28.00. Orders are usually placed near 28.00 or 28.30, while 11 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow NDIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NDIA stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.04 - 29.69 and current price 28.00. Many compare 1.01% and -2.10% before placing orders at 28.00 or 28.30. Explore the NDIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF in the past year was 29.69. Within 25.04 - 29.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF (NDIA) over the year was 25.04. Comparing it with the current 28.00 and 25.04 - 29.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NDIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NDIA stock split?
Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.77, and -3.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.77
- Open
- 27.83
- Bid
- 28.00
- Ask
- 28.30
- Low
- 27.75
- High
- 28.00
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.10%
- Year Change
- -3.81%