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NBET: Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF
NBET exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.50 and at a high of 39.97.
Follow Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBET stock price today?
Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 39.50 today. It trades within 39.50 - 39.97, yesterday's close was 39.94, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of NBET shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 39.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.05% and USD. View the chart live to track NBET movements.
How to buy NBET stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 39.50. Orders are usually placed near 39.50 or 39.80, while 11 and -1.18% show market activity. Follow NBET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBET stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.04 - 42.23 and current price 39.50. Many compare -1.20% and -0.45% before placing orders at 39.50 or 39.80. Explore the NBET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 42.23. Within 38.04 - 42.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) over the year was 38.04. Comparing it with the current 39.50 and 38.04 - 42.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBET stock split?
Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.94, and 3.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.94
- Open
- 39.97
- Bid
- 39.50
- Ask
- 39.80
- Low
- 39.50
- High
- 39.97
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.45%
- Year Change
- 3.05%