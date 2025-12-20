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NANR: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF
NANR exchange rate has changed by 1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.56 and at a high of 83.38.
Follow SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NANR News
- NANR ETF: A Proven Inflation Hedge (NYSEARCA:NANR)
- A Sea Change For Commodity Prices: Why Markets Appear To Be Underpricing El NiñO Risks
- Crude Reality: Oil Prices Likely To Remain Higher For Longer
- Have Markets Mispriced Commodity Risks As Oil Threat Builds?
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NANR stock price today?
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 82.95 today. It trades within 82.56 - 83.38, yesterday's close was 81.69, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of NANR shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 82.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.61% and USD. View the chart live to track NANR movements.
How to buy NANR stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 82.95. Orders are usually placed near 82.95 or 83.25, while 71 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow NANR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NANR stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.79 - 86.12 and current price 82.95. Many compare 4.05% and -3.39% before placing orders at 82.95 or 83.25. Explore the NANR price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 86.12. Within 74.79 - 86.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) over the year was 74.79. Comparing it with the current 82.95 and 74.79 - 86.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NANR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NANR stock split?
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.69, and 0.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.69
- Open
- 82.65
- Bid
- 82.95
- Ask
- 83.25
- Low
- 82.56
- High
- 83.38
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 1.54%
- Month Change
- 4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.39%
- Year Change
- 0.61%