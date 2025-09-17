QuotesSections
MYPSW: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Warrant

0.0196 USD 0.0001 (0.51%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MYPSW exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0196 and at a high of 0.0196.

Follow PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0196 0.0196
Year Range
0.0115 0.0333
Previous Close
0.0197
Open
0.0196
Bid
0.0196
Ask
0.0226
Low
0.0196
High
0.0196
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
-1.01%
6 Months Change
40.00%
Year Change
16.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev