- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MXE: Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The)
MXE exchange rate has changed by 2.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.41 and at a high of 13.57.
Follow Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MXE News
- IHD CEF: This Fund Has A Lot Going For It, But The Price Is Above Average
- MXF: Stellar 2025, But Possible Slowdown In 2026
- No Thanks On SWZ Rights Offering (NYSE:SWZ)
- CEE: 6% Discount To NAV Offers Valuation Cushion, But Lacks Upside Catalyst (NYSE:CEE)
- EMF CEF: Emerging Markets Are Back In Vogue And This Fund Is Outperforming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MXE stock price today?
Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 13.55 today. It trades within 13.41 - 13.57, yesterday's close was 13.17, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MXE shows these updates.
Does Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 13.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.40% and USD. View the chart live to track MXE movements.
How to buy MXE stock?
You can buy Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 13.55. Orders are usually placed near 13.55 or 13.85, while 4 and 1.04% show market activity. Follow MXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MXE stock?
Investing in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 14.25 and current price 13.55. Many compare -0.37% and 2.89% before placing orders at 13.55 or 13.85. Explore the MXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) in the past year was 14.25. Within 10.88 - 14.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) (MXE) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 13.55 and 10.88 - 14.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MXE stock split?
Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.17, and 22.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.17
- Open
- 13.41
- Bid
- 13.55
- Ask
- 13.85
- Low
- 13.41
- High
- 13.57
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 2.89%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.89%
- Year Change
- 22.40%