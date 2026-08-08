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MWH: SOLV Energy, Inc.
MWH exchange rate has changed by 4.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.34 and at a high of 29.23.
Follow SOLV Energy, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MWH stock price today?
SOLV Energy, Inc. stock is priced at 29.03 today. It trades within 27.34 - 29.23, yesterday's close was 27.66, and trading volume reached 3397. The live price chart of MWH shows these updates.
Does SOLV Energy, Inc. stock pay dividends?
SOLV Energy, Inc. is currently valued at 29.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track MWH movements.
How to buy MWH stock?
You can buy SOLV Energy, Inc. shares at the current price of 29.03. Orders are usually placed near 29.03 or 29.33, while 3397 and 2.94% show market activity. Follow MWH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MWH stock?
Investing in SOLV Energy, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 23.83 - 48.40 and current price 29.03. Many compare 4.01% and -6.98% before placing orders at 29.03 or 29.33. Explore the MWH price chart live with daily changes.
What are SOLV Energy, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOLV Energy, Inc. in the past year was 48.40. Within 23.83 - 48.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track SOLV Energy, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are SOLV Energy, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOLV Energy, Inc. (MWH) over the year was 23.83. Comparing it with the current 29.03 and 23.83 - 48.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MWH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MWH stock split?
SOLV Energy, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.66, and -3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.66
- Open
- 28.20
- Bid
- 29.03
- Ask
- 29.33
- Low
- 27.34
- High
- 29.23
- Volume
- 3.397 K
- Daily Change
- 4.95%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.98%
- Year Change
- -3.23%