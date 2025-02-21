QuotesSections
MVF: Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc

7.05 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MVF exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.03 and at a high of 7.06.

MVF exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.03 and at a high of 7.06.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MVF stock price today?

Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc stock is priced at 7.05 today. It trades within 7.03 - 7.06, yesterday's close was 7.04, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of MVF shows these updates.

Does Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc is currently valued at 7.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track MVF movements.

How to buy MVF stock?

You can buy Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc shares at the current price of 7.05. Orders are usually placed near 7.05 or 7.35, while 120 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MVF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MVF stock?

Investing in Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.43 - 7.57 and current price 7.05. Many compare 1.73% and 1.29% before placing orders at 7.05 or 7.35. Explore the MVF price chart live with daily changes.

What are BLACKROCK MUNIVEST FUND, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of BLACKROCK MUNIVEST FUND, INC. in the past year was 7.57. Within 6.43 - 7.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are BLACKROCK MUNIVEST FUND, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BLACKROCK MUNIVEST FUND, INC. (MVF) over the year was 6.43. Comparing it with the current 7.05 and 6.43 - 7.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MVF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MVF stock split?

Blackrock MuniVest Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.04, and -3.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
7.03 7.06
Year Range
6.43 7.57
Previous Close
7.04
Open
7.06
Bid
7.05
Ask
7.35
Low
7.03
High
7.06
Volume
120
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
1.73%
6 Months Change
1.29%
Year Change
-3.95%
22 October, Wednesday
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-4.625 M
Prev
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.310 M
Prev
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.613%
20:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev