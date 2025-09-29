- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MS-PO: Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o
MS-PO exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.75 and at a high of 18.83.
Follow Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MS-PO stock price today?
Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o stock is priced at 18.76 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 18.75, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of MS-PO shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o is currently valued at 18.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.01% and USD. View the chart live to track MS-PO movements.
How to buy MS-PO stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o shares at the current price of 18.76. Orders are usually placed near 18.76 or 19.06, while 87 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow MS-PO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MS-PO stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o involves considering the yearly range 16.77 - 19.13 and current price 18.76. Many compare 5.51% and 9.01% before placing orders at 18.76 or 19.06. Explore the MS-PO price chart live with daily changes.
What are MORGAN STANLEY stock highest prices?
The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY in the past year was 19.13. Within 16.77 - 19.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o performance using the live chart.
What are MORGAN STANLEY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY (MS-PO) over the year was 16.77. Comparing it with the current 18.76 and 16.77 - 19.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MS-PO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MS-PO stock split?
Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.75, and 9.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.75
- Open
- 18.82
- Bid
- 18.76
- Ask
- 19.06
- Low
- 18.75
- High
- 18.83
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 5.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.01%
- Year Change
- 9.01%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev