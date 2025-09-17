QuotesSections
Currencies / MOBXW
Back to US Stock Market

MOBXW: Mobix Labs Inc - Warrants

0.1271 USD 0.0020 (1.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MOBXW exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1100 and at a high of 0.1271.

Follow Mobix Labs Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.1100 0.1271
Year Range
0.0599 0.2474
Previous Close
0.1291
Open
0.1100
Bid
0.1271
Ask
0.1301
Low
0.1100
High
0.1271
Volume
7
Daily Change
-1.55%
Month Change
-29.39%
6 Months Change
41.22%
Year Change
27.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev