QuotesSections
Currencies / MGC
Back to US Stock Market

MGC: Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

241.96 USD 0.05 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGC exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 241.67 and at a high of 242.39.

Follow Vanguard Mega Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MGC News

Daily Range
241.67 242.39
Year Range
173.39 242.39
Previous Close
242.01
Open
242.39
Bid
241.96
Ask
242.26
Low
241.67
High
242.39
Volume
213
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
4.26%
6 Months Change
20.65%
Year Change
17.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev