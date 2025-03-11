Currencies / MGC
MGC: Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
241.96 USD 0.05 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGC exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 241.67 and at a high of 242.39.
Follow Vanguard Mega Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGC News
Daily Range
241.67 242.39
Year Range
173.39 242.39
- Previous Close
- 242.01
- Open
- 242.39
- Bid
- 241.96
- Ask
- 242.26
- Low
- 241.67
- High
- 242.39
- Volume
- 213
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 4.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.65%
- Year Change
- 17.36%
