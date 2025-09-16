QuotesSections
Currencies / MFI
MFI

43.70 USD 0.70 (1.58%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MFI exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.38 and at a high of 44.95.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
39.38 44.95
Year Range
0.52 60.73
Previous Close
44.40
Open
43.81
Bid
43.70
Ask
44.00
Low
39.38
High
44.95
Volume
77
Daily Change
-1.58%
Month Change
12.28%
6 Months Change
6836.51%
Year Change
5502.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%