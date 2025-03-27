QuotesSections
MDAIW: Spectral AI Inc - Warrants

0.5500 USD 0.0316 (6.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDAIW exchange rate has changed by 6.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5000 and at a high of 0.5500.

Daily Range
0.5000 0.5500
Year Range
0.0902 1.0000
Previous Close
0.5184
Open
0.5000
Bid
0.5500
Ask
0.5530
Low
0.5000
High
0.5500
Volume
12
Daily Change
6.10%
Month Change
-8.16%
6 Months Change
111.54%
Year Change
323.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev