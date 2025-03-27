Currencies / MDAIW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MDAIW: Spectral AI Inc - Warrants
0.5500 USD 0.0316 (6.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDAIW exchange rate has changed by 6.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5000 and at a high of 0.5500.
Follow Spectral AI Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.5000 0.5500
Year Range
0.0902 1.0000
- Previous Close
- 0.5184
- Open
- 0.5000
- Bid
- 0.5500
- Ask
- 0.5530
- Low
- 0.5000
- High
- 0.5500
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 6.10%
- Month Change
- -8.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 111.54%
- Year Change
- 323.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev