Currencies / MBRX
MBRX: Moleculin Biotech Inc
0.37 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBRX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.36 and at a high of 0.38.
Follow Moleculin Biotech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MBRX News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech stock
- Moleculin expands AML trial sites globally, targets 45 patients by Q4
- Moleculin enrolls first EU patients in pivotal AML cancer trial
- Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Dollar General Earnings Beat Views - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX)
- US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB)
- Moleculin Biotech Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- Moleculin receives European patent notice for cancer drug Annamycin
- Moleculin appoints former Roche executive as strategic advisor
- Moleculin Biotech enters $6.5 million at-the-market equity offering agreement
- Moleculin receives Georgian approval for pivotal AML treatment trial
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Moleculin Biotech prices $5.9 million public offering
- Moleculin Participates in Virtual Investor What This Means Segment
- FDA agrees to Moleculin’s pediatric study plan for cancer drug
- Moleculin Participates in Virtual Investor What This Means Segment
- Moleculin Releases On-Demand KOL Webcast to Discuss Data from its Phase 1B/2 Study of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Lung Metastases (MB-107)
- Annamycin shows promise in STS lung metastases trial
- Moleculin receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Set For A Volatile Start: Analyst Dismisses Chances Of 20%+ S&P 500 Gain For Third Year In A Row, But Says 'Investors Should Be Optimistic' - Bellevue Life Sciences (NASDAQ:BLAC), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Why Is Blood Cancer Focused Moleculin Biotech Stock Trading More Than 400% On Thursday? - Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Daily Range
0.36 0.38
Year Range
0.25 3.64
- Previous Close
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.37
- Bid
- 0.37
- Ask
- 0.67
- Low
- 0.36
- High
- 0.38
- Volume
- 1.443 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -5.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.63%
- Year Change
- -86.97%
