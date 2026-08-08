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MAKX: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF
MAKX exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.88 and at a high of 71.89.
Follow ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAKX stock price today?
ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF stock is priced at 71.88 today. It trades within 71.88 - 71.89, yesterday's close was 70.47, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of MAKX shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF is currently valued at 71.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.07% and USD. View the chart live to track MAKX movements.
How to buy MAKX stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF shares at the current price of 71.88. Orders are usually placed near 71.88 or 72.18, while 2 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow MAKX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAKX stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.88 - 75.53 and current price 71.88. Many compare 9.01% and 33.01% before placing orders at 71.88 or 72.18. Explore the MAKX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF in the past year was 75.53. Within 46.88 - 75.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) over the year was 46.88. Comparing it with the current 71.88 and 46.88 - 75.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAKX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAKX stock split?
ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.47, and 45.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.47
- Open
- 71.89
- Bid
- 71.88
- Ask
- 72.18
- Low
- 71.88
- High
- 71.89
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 9.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.01%
- Year Change
- 45.07%