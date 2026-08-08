- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LZMH: LZ Technology Holdings Ltd
LZMH exchange rate has changed by 3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.02 and at a high of 2.30.
Follow LZ Technology Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LZMH stock price today?
LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 1.20 today. It trades within 1.02 - 2.30, yesterday's close was 1.16, and trading volume reached 10082. The live price chart of LZMH shows these updates.
Does LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
LZ Technology Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 1.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.41% and USD. View the chart live to track LZMH movements.
How to buy LZMH stock?
You can buy LZ Technology Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 1.20. Orders are usually placed near 1.20 or 1.50, while 10082 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow LZMH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LZMH stock?
Investing in LZ Technology Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.05 - 3.66 and current price 1.20. Many compare 4.35% and 4.35% before placing orders at 1.20 or 1.50. Explore the LZMH price chart live with daily changes.
What are LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of LZ Technology Holdings Ltd in the past year was 3.66. Within 0.05 - 3.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track LZ Technology Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) over the year was 0.05. Comparing it with the current 1.20 and 0.05 - 3.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LZMH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LZMH stock split?
LZ Technology Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.16, and -63.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.16
- Open
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.02
- High
- 2.30
- Volume
- 10.082 K
- Daily Change
- 3.45%
- Month Change
- 4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.35%
- Year Change
- -63.41%