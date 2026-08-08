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LQTI: FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF
LQTI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.75 and at a high of 18.91.
Follow FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LQTI stock price today?
FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock is priced at 18.78 today. It trades within 18.75 - 18.91, yesterday's close was 18.75, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of LQTI shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF is currently valued at 18.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.25% and USD. View the chart live to track LQTI movements.
How to buy LQTI stock?
You can buy FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 18.78. Orders are usually placed near 18.78 or 19.08, while 72 and -0.69% show market activity. Follow LQTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LQTI stock?
Investing in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.70 - 21.54 and current price 18.78. Many compare 0.27% and -5.82% before placing orders at 18.78 or 19.08. Explore the LQTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the past year was 21.54. Within 18.70 - 21.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) over the year was 18.70. Comparing it with the current 18.78 and 18.70 - 21.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LQTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LQTI stock split?
FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.75, and -6.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.75
- Open
- 18.91
- Bid
- 18.78
- Ask
- 19.08
- Low
- 18.75
- High
- 18.91
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.82%
- Year Change
- -6.25%