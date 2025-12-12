- Overview
LPBB: Launch Two Acquisition Corp.
LPBB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.46 and at a high of 10.48.
Follow Launch Two Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LPBB stock price today?
Launch Two Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.47 today. It trades within 10.46 - 10.48, yesterday's close was 10.46, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of LPBB shows these updates.
Does Launch Two Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Launch Two Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.49% and USD. View the chart live to track LPBB movements.
How to buy LPBB stock?
You can buy Launch Two Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.47. Orders are usually placed near 10.47 or 10.77, while 31 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow LPBB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LPBB stock?
Investing in Launch Two Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.95 - 10.53 and current price 10.47. Many compare -0.19% and 0.38% before placing orders at 10.47 or 10.77. Explore the LPBB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Launch Two Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Launch Two Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.53. Within 9.95 - 10.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Launch Two Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Launch Two Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Launch Two Acquisition Corp. (LPBB) over the year was 9.95. Comparing it with the current 10.47 and 9.95 - 10.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LPBB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LPBB stock split?
Launch Two Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.46, and 4.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.46
- Open
- 10.48
- Bid
- 10.47
- Ask
- 10.77
- Low
- 10.46
- High
- 10.48
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.38%
- Year Change
- 4.49%
