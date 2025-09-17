QuotesSections
Currencies / LNZAW
Back to US Stock Market

LNZAW: LanzaTech Global Inc - Warrant

0.0250 USD 0.0024 (8.76%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LNZAW exchange rate has changed by -8.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0230 and at a high of 0.0273.

Follow LanzaTech Global Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0230 0.0273
Year Range
0.0122 0.3898
Previous Close
0.0274
Open
0.0273
Bid
0.0250
Ask
0.0280
Low
0.0230
High
0.0273
Volume
9
Daily Change
-8.76%
Month Change
15.74%
6 Months Change
-50.00%
Year Change
-83.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev