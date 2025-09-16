QuotesSections
LIF
LIF

99.99 USD 2.50 (2.44%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LIF exchange rate has changed by -2.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.53 and at a high of 101.00.

Daily Range
99.53 101.00
Year Range
29.62 103.65
Previous Close
102.49
Open
99.97
Bid
99.99
Ask
100.29
Low
99.53
High
101.00
Volume
612
Daily Change
-2.44%
Month Change
15.64%
6 Months Change
163.41%
Year Change
153.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%