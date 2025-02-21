QuotesSections
LIDRW
LIDRW: AEye Inc - Warrant

0.1788 USD 0.0037 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LIDRW exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1700 and at a high of 0.1789.

Follow AEye Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1700 0.1789
Year Range
0.0060 0.5800
Previous Close
0.1751
Open
0.1700
Bid
0.1788
Ask
0.1818
Low
0.1700
High
0.1789
Volume
30
Daily Change
2.11%
Month Change
5.11%
6 Months Change
198.50%
Year Change
2650.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev