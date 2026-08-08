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LEGO: Legato Merger Corp. IV
LEGO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.98 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow Legato Merger Corp. IV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is LEGO stock price today?
Legato Merger Corp. IV stock is priced at 9.98 today. It trades within 9.98 - 9.99, yesterday's close was 9.98, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of LEGO shows these updates.
Does Legato Merger Corp. IV stock pay dividends?
Legato Merger Corp. IV is currently valued at 9.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track LEGO movements.
How to buy LEGO stock?
You can buy Legato Merger Corp. IV shares at the current price of 9.98. Orders are usually placed near 9.98 or 10.28, while 51 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LEGO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LEGO stock?
Investing in Legato Merger Corp. IV involves considering the yearly range 9.80 - 9.99 and current price 9.98. Many compare 0.00% and 0.30% before placing orders at 9.98 or 10.28. Explore the LEGO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Legato Merger Corp. IV stock highest prices?
The highest price of Legato Merger Corp. IV in the past year was 9.99. Within 9.80 - 9.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Legato Merger Corp. IV performance using the live chart.
What are Legato Merger Corp. IV stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Legato Merger Corp. IV (LEGO) over the year was 9.80. Comparing it with the current 9.98 and 9.80 - 9.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LEGO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LEGO stock split?
Legato Merger Corp. IV has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.98, and 0.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.98
- Open
- 9.98
- Bid
- 9.98
- Ask
- 10.28
- Low
- 9.98
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.30%
- Year Change
- 0.30%