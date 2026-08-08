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LCR: Leuthold Core ETF
LCR exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.38 and at a high of 40.49.
Follow Leuthold Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCR stock price today?
Leuthold Core ETF stock is priced at 40.49 today. It trades within 40.38 - 40.49, yesterday's close was 40.19, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LCR shows these updates.
Does Leuthold Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Leuthold Core ETF is currently valued at 40.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD. View the chart live to track LCR movements.
How to buy LCR stock?
You can buy Leuthold Core ETF shares at the current price of 40.49. Orders are usually placed near 40.49 or 40.79, while 6 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow LCR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCR stock?
Investing in Leuthold Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.63 - 40.49 and current price 40.49. Many compare 2.09% and 4.71% before placing orders at 40.49 or 40.79. Explore the LCR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leuthold Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leuthold Core ETF in the past year was 40.49. Within 36.63 - 40.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leuthold Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leuthold Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) over the year was 36.63. Comparing it with the current 40.49 and 36.63 - 40.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCR stock split?
Leuthold Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.19, and 4.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.19
- Open
- 40.38
- Bid
- 40.49
- Ask
- 40.79
- Low
- 40.38
- High
- 40.49
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.71%
- Year Change
- 4.73%