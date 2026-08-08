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LCOW: Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF
LCOW exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.61 and at a high of 26.80.
Follow Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCOW stock price today?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 26.66 today. It trades within 26.61 - 26.80, yesterday's close was 26.56, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LCOW shows these updates.
Does Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 26.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.31% and USD. View the chart live to track LCOW movements.
How to buy LCOW stock?
You can buy Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 26.66. Orders are usually placed near 26.66 or 26.96, while 6 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow LCOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCOW stock?
Investing in Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.91 - 26.80 and current price 26.66. Many compare 2.54% and 12.71% before placing orders at 26.66 or 26.96. Explore the LCOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 26.80. Within 21.91 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF (LCOW) over the year was 21.91. Comparing it with the current 26.66 and 21.91 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCOW stock split?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.56, and 13.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.56
- Open
- 26.80
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- Low
- 26.61
- High
- 26.80
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.71%
- Year Change
- 13.31%