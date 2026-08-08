- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KTWO: K2 Capital Acquisition Corp
KTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.03 and at a high of 10.03.
Follow K2 Capital Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KTWO stock price today?
K2 Capital Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.03 today. It trades within 10.03 - 10.03, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KTWO shows these updates.
Does K2 Capital Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
K2 Capital Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.52% and USD. View the chart live to track KTWO movements.
How to buy KTWO stock?
You can buy K2 Capital Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.03. Orders are usually placed near 10.03 or 10.33, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KTWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KTWO stock?
Investing in K2 Capital Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.07 and current price 10.03. Many compare 0.70% and 1.52% before placing orders at 10.03 or 10.33. Explore the KTWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are K2 Capital Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of K2 Capital Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.07. Within 9.85 - 10.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track K2 Capital Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are K2 Capital Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of K2 Capital Acquisition Corp (KTWO) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.03 and 9.85 - 10.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KTWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KTWO stock split?
K2 Capital Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 1.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 10.03
- Bid
- 10.03
- Ask
- 10.33
- Low
- 10.03
- High
- 10.03
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.52%
- Year Change
- 1.52%