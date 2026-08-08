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KQQQ: Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
KQQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.29 and at a high of 29.60.
Follow Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KQQQ stock price today?
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock is priced at 29.47 today. It trades within 29.29 - 29.60, yesterday's close was 29.35, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of KQQQ shows these updates.
Does Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF is currently valued at 29.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.35% and USD. View the chart live to track KQQQ movements.
How to buy KQQQ stock?
You can buy Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF shares at the current price of 29.47. Orders are usually placed near 29.47 or 29.77, while 45 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow KQQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KQQQ stock?
Investing in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 31.84 and current price 29.47. Many compare 3.44% and 16.94% before placing orders at 29.47 or 29.77. Explore the KQQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the past year was 31.84. Within 23.13 - 31.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 29.47 and 23.13 - 31.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KQQQ stock split?
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.35, and 13.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.35
- Open
- 29.52
- Bid
- 29.47
- Ask
- 29.77
- Low
- 29.29
- High
- 29.60
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.94%
- Year Change
- 13.35%