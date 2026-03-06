- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KOKU: Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
KOKU exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.26 and at a high of 129.39.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOKU News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOKU stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock is priced at 129.26 today. It trades within 129.26 - 129.39, yesterday's close was 128.95, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of KOKU shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF is currently valued at 129.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.27% and USD. View the chart live to track KOKU movements.
How to buy KOKU stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF shares at the current price of 129.26. Orders are usually placed near 129.26 or 129.56, while 2 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow KOKU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOKU stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 112.14 - 134.36 and current price 129.26. Many compare -3.73% and 6.19% before placing orders at 129.26 or 129.56. Explore the KOKU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF in the past year was 134.36. Within 112.14 - 134.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 128.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) over the year was 112.14. Comparing it with the current 129.26 and 112.14 - 134.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOKU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOKU stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 128.95, and 15.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 128.95
- Open
- 129.39
- Bid
- 129.26
- Ask
- 129.56
- Low
- 129.26
- High
- 129.39
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- -3.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.19%
- Year Change
- 15.27%