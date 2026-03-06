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KOKU: Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

129.26 USD 0.31 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KOKU exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.26 and at a high of 129.39.

Follow Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KOKU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KOKU stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock is priced at 129.26 today. It trades within 129.26 - 129.39, yesterday's close was 128.95, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of KOKU shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF is currently valued at 129.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.27% and USD. View the chart live to track KOKU movements.

How to buy KOKU stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF shares at the current price of 129.26. Orders are usually placed near 129.26 or 129.56, while 2 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow KOKU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KOKU stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 112.14 - 134.36 and current price 129.26. Many compare -3.73% and 6.19% before placing orders at 129.26 or 129.56. Explore the KOKU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF in the past year was 134.36. Within 112.14 - 134.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 128.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) over the year was 112.14. Comparing it with the current 129.26 and 112.14 - 134.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOKU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KOKU stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 128.95, and 15.27% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
129.26 129.39
Year Range
112.14 134.36
Previous Close
128.95
Open
129.39
Bid
129.26
Ask
129.56
Low
129.26
High
129.39
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
-3.73%
6 Months Change
6.19%
Year Change
15.27%
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